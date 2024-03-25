Holi 2024: A peek into celebrity Holi celebrations

Celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kaira Advani posted this adorable selfie from their first Holi as husband and wife.
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Drenched in colours, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe pose with their friends.
Credit: Instagram/@abhilashthapliyal
Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani posted a cute reel on social media giving a glimpse into their first Holi as Mr & Mrs.
Credit: Instagram/@jackkybhagnani
Shweta Bachchan took to social media and posted this adorable picture with her brother Abhishek and dad Amitabh Bachchan.
Credit: Instagram/@shwetabachchan
Actress Shehnaaz Gill shared a series of pictures from her Holi celebrations with her fans.
Credit: Instagram/@shehnaazgill
Kangana Ranaut posted this adorable selfie as she celebrates Holi with her family in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
(Published 25 March 2024, 14:32 IST)