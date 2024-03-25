JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Holi 2024: A peek into celebrity Holi celebrations

Holi, the festival of colours, is a time for joy, unity, and spreading love. While it's celebrated with immense zeal by people from all walks of life across India, it's also a time when celebrities come out to play, adding their touch of glamour to the festivities. Here are some pictures of your favourite celebrities embracing the vibrant hues as they celebrate the festival of colours with their family.
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 14:32 IST

Celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kaira Advani posted this adorable selfie from their first Holi as husband and wife.

Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

Drenched in colours, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe pose with their friends.

Credit: Instagram/@abhilashthapliyal

Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani posted a cute reel on social media giving a glimpse into their first Holi as Mr &amp; Mrs.

Credit: Instagram/@jackkybhagnani

Shweta Bachchan took to social media and posted this adorable picture with her brother Abhishek and dad Amitabh Bachchan.

Credit: Instagram/@shwetabachchan

Actress Shehnaaz Gill shared a series of pictures from her Holi celebrations with her fans.

Credit: Instagram/@shehnaazgill

Kangana Ranaut posted this adorable selfie as she celebrates Holi with her family in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Credit: X/@KanganaTeam

(Published 25 March 2024, 14:32 IST)
