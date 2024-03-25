Holi 2024: A peek into celebrity Holi celebrations

Holi, the festival of colours, is a time for joy, unity, and spreading love. While it's celebrated with immense zeal by people from all walks of life across India, it's also a time when celebrities come out to play, adding their touch of glamour to the festivities. Here are some pictures of your favourite celebrities embracing the vibrant hues as they celebrate the festival of colours with their family.