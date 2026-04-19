<p>New Delhi: Production banner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hombale">Hombale </a>Films announced the next instalment in the "Mahavatar" series, titled "Mahavatar Parshuraam".</p>.<p>The film will release in December 2027 and is directed by Ashwin Kumar.</p>.<p>Hombale Films shared the news with a post on its official X handle on Sunday, which featured the poster of the film.</p>.Rishab Shetty unfollows Hombale Films on Instagram, fallout speculation swirls.<p>"WHEN DHARMA FALLS THE PARSHU RISES. Presenting the next from the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe #MahavatarParshuraam Coming December 2027. Not a ruler, but a force against adharma, restoring balance across ages. Wishing you #ParshuramJayanti," read the caption.</p>.<p>The "Mahavatar Cinematic Universe" series, which is set to "bring to life the stories of Lord Vishnu’s many avatars", was unveiled in 2025 and is set to comprise seven films in total. The film series spans 12 years and will conclude in 2037 with "Mahavatar Kalki Part 2".</p>.<p>The first film, "Mahavatar Narsimha", released in 2025 and was also directed by Kumar, who marked his directorial debut with it. It went on to cross over Rs 300 crore at the global box office and also emerged as India's highest-grossing animated film.</p>.<p>It revolved around the legend of Prahlad’s devotion and Lord Vishnu's fierce fourth avatar, Narsimha (half-man, half-lion), emerging to destroy the demon king Hiranyakashipu. </p>