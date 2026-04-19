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Hombale Films announce second installment of 'Mahavatar' series

The film will release in December 2027 and is directed by Ashwin Kumar.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 12:34 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 12:34 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsHombale FilmsFilmyzilla

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