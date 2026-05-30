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Hombale Films enters Marathi Cinema with bilingual Hip-Hop musical 'Yeto Ka Naay'

Titled Yeto Ka Naay, the film is being packaged as an energetic hip-hop musical with a narrative rooted in the bustling streets of Mumbai.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 09:05 IST
Entertainment NewsKantaraKGFHombale FilmsTrendingmarathi cinemaFilmyzilla

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