<p>The makers of blockbusters like <em>KGF, Salaar</em> and <em>Kantara</em> are expanding their horizons. Bengaluru-based production house Hombale Films is now venturing into the Marathi film space with a freshly announced maiden project.</p><p>Titled <em>Yeto Ka Naay</em>, the film is being packaged as an energetic hip-hop musical with a narrative rooted in the bustling streets of Mumbai.</p>.<p>The production house has also announced the Hindi version of the movie <em>YKN-Pehla Vaar</em>.</p><p>Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, Yeto Ka Naay is directed by filmmaker Sarang Sanjeev Sathaye. The project features a collaborative writing team, with the screenplay and story penned by Sarang Sanjeev Sathaye alongside Sujay Jadhav, Srushti Tawade and Shreyas Sagvekar.</p>.Hombale Films drops Rishab Shetty’s epic transformation as Mayakara in 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.<p>This Marathi film features Harshvir Oberai as the cinematographer, and AV Prafullachandra has been roped in as the music composer. Principal photography is currently underway across various locations in Mumbai, and the movie is officially scheduled to hit theaters later this year.</p><p>Giving fans a glimpse into the film, the production house took to its Instagram handle to drop the official first look. Hinting at a tense narrative of friendship and friction, the makers wrote "The beat drops. The rivalry begins. Can the brotherhood bond survive?"</p>.Hombale Films announce second installment of 'Mahavatar' series.<p>Although the anticipation was raised after the first look reveal, an official release date is yet to be announced by the makers. This drop has raised curiosity among the fans who're not eagerly awaiting further announcements.</p><p>Hombale Films' expansion comes from a highly successful run with their projects, having dominated 2025 with the back-to-back blockbusters <em>Mahavatar Narsimha</em> and <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em>. The production house generated massive multi-crore returns globally. These landmark projects not only became monumental box-office winners but also raised the bar for theatrical success across India.</p>