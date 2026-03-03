Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Home at Last': Esha Gupta applauds UAE for swift crisis response as she safely returns to India

The diva took to her social media accounts and reached to her followers and well-wishers by posting a deeply personal note about the ordeal.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 09:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 09:54 IST
Entertainment NewsIranIsraelDubaiTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us