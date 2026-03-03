'Home at Last': Esha Gupta applauds UAE for swift crisis response as she safely returns to India

<p>After a tense few days stuck in Dubai due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, Chakravyuh star Esha Gupta finally made it back to India. The diva reached Delhi on the evening of March 2.</p><p>The diva took to her social media accounts and reached to her followers and well-wishers by posting a deeply personal note about the ordeal. Expressing her immense gratitude, Esha thanked Emirates Airlines and the UAE government officials for making the safety of stranded passengers their top priority during such an uncertain time.</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-israel-strike-iran-live-updates-ali-khamenei-killed-donald-trump-iran-retaliatory-strikes-uae-abu-dhabi-middle-east-west-asia-conflict-news-alerts-iran-regime-change-donald-trump-tehran-blasts-2-3917321">Track LIVE updates of Middle East war here</a></strong></em></p>.<p>Her statement note read, "Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation that we all were. Truly God's blessing to be safe! It started when I was at the airport on the 28th(Sunday). By 1pm, the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home (sic)."</p><p>"Here, I would like to mention that what I saw was strength of a country which is the UAE. We were at the Abu Dhabi airport. The ground staff and airport security immediately lunged to action and stayed calm throughout even though we were all in this situation together. I hadn't checked in myself by then so I took a turn and left back to my hotel in Abu Dhabi. Following are the stories that we heard firsthand from the people we met later in our hotel that night," she shared. The full post can be read on her Instagram account.</p>.Actress Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai amid Middle East conflict.<p>Meanwhile, Badminton player <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/badminton/back-home-in-bengaluru-and-safe-p-v-sindhu-posts-on-x-after-returning-home-3918392">PV Sindhu, who was also left stranded</a> in Dubai while she was en route to the All England Open badminton tournament, has also reached her home safely.</p><p>Special relief flights have been scheduled to help those caught in the middle of the growing US-Israeli war with Iran. These dedicated operations are all about getting stranded passengers back to their homes as safely and quickly as possible.</p><p>Tensions in the Middle East have escalated further following a series of coordinated strikes by Israeli and US warplanes on Iran. Meanwhile, the conflict continues to spread, with Hezbollah launching drone attacks into northern Israel and Iranian strikes hitting critical oil infrastructure across a massive, 2,000km stretch of the region.</p>