'Home Minister' movie review: Upendra's film is a disaster

Home Minister

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Sujay K Shishir

Cast: Upendra, Vedhika, Sadhu Kokila, Suman

Rating: 1.5/5

Real Star’ Upendra-starrer ‘Home Minister’ is about a professional who sacrifices his job to ensure that his wife realises her dream and his daughter can have a better childhood. It conveys the message that a husband must support his wife’s ambitions.

Sujay K Srihari’s flick completely defies logic. The pre-interval point raises some hope of a sensible plot but that’s not to be as the second half is an uninteresting blend of a television reality show and description of a new commercial product by a sales executive.

This is a brain-numbing film as the screenplay lacks coherence. A relentlessly ear-splitting background score adds salt to the injury.

Sadhu Kokila’s character, which mouths unending double entendres, is embarrassing and over stretched. Though the film is two hours it makes for an exhaustive watch thanks to the under-developed characters. The pathetically choreographed action sequences make stunt scenes of the 90s look better.

Upendra excels in some scenes. Those valuing their money and time must skip the film.