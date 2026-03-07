Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Hoppers' movie review: ‘Hoppers’ leaps with wit, humour and heart

Each main character holds a unique, endearing backstory and the narrative takes time to delve briefly into various histories.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 03:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Hoppers English (Theatres)
4.5/5
Director:Daniel Chong
Cast:Piper Curda Bobby Moynihan Jon Hamm Kathy Najimy
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 03:33 IST
Entertainment NewsSpecialsshowtimemovie reviews

Follow us on :

Follow Us