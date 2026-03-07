'Hoppers' movie review: ‘Hoppers’ leaps with wit, humour and heart

<p>If the funky music and fun premise of its promos were to be trusted, 'Hoppers' promised to be a clear winner. A complex storyline, flawed characters and a rock-solid screenplay ensure this animated film meets and exceeds one’s hopes.</p>.<p>Reminiscent of old-school Pixar, 'Hoppers' features the excitable, well-meaning Mabel, determined to save the glade where she grew up. The odds against her include an ambitious politician, a band of scientists, and several ‘kings’, at different points. Each main character holds a unique, endearing backstory and the narrative takes time to delve briefly into various histories. In addition, some characters feel familiar thanks to viral memes featuring the lizards and beavers.</p>.<p>Directed by Daniel Chong, creator of the animated series 'We Bare Bears', the movie holds similar charm and a humour that does not underestimate its viewers. Unlike many recent animated releases, the storyline too, strays from being predictable. The writing handles moral complexities with an easy hand, aided by very well-timed jokes. </p>.'Zootopia 2' movie review: Return to ‘Zootopia’, a memorable watch.<p>The soundtrack, as previewed in trailers, is catchy. Produced with several hundred orchestral musicians, the more dramatic parts of the background score shine as well. It does lack a memorable song, however, with SZA’s end-credits track being quite forgettable. </p>.<p>Coming to the visuals, the characters are pleasant, funny and elicit several “awwws” with their cute features. Typical to Disney’s approach to woodland creatures, there is a mix of large eyes, cuddly creatures and goofy moments. Mammals, insects and a surprising few aquatic animals keep the graphics vibrant throughout. The ‘sci-fi’ element and mode of communication between species is also a new and interesting piece.</p>.<p>In all, 'Hoppers' comes as a breath of fresh air, bringing that much-loved Pixar combo of being safe for young viewers and yet complex and witty enough to engage adult audiences. This balance makes it a highly recommended weekend watch, suitable for the whole family. For big animated film lovers, this is a memorable one, worth a few rewatches! It is full of wit, humour and heart. </p>.<p>Make sure to stay till the absolute end, so you catch the pre- and post-credit scenes. Delightfully, the animators have included small side clips and little references to enjoy throughout the credits. </p>