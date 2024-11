Horror: Gripping the nation?

On Chhath Puja, Sidharth Malhotra dropped the first look of Vvan, a mythological folk thriller, produced by Viral Fever and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. Reportedly, Ekta is also working on a film with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve and developing Raagini MMS 3 with scriptwriter Rajat Arora.