Horror-struck! 

With flashbacks being an integral part of horror films, let’s rewind to the forties when Kamal Amrohi, after ‘Jailor’, ‘Pukar’, ‘Bharosa’ and ‘Shahjehan’, was one of the highest-paid writers. However, he wasn’t sure that he’d be able to sell this script when he approached Bombay Talkies. Studio boss Savak B Vacha was intrigued by the story of an aristocrat who stumbles upon a portrait of a man who looks exactly like him, learns he would come to the mahal to meet a beautiful girl and falls under her spell himself. However, he had second thoughts when the writer insisted on directing the film. Surprisingly, his production partner, Ashok Kumar, not only greenlit the film with Amrohi as director, but even played the bewitched Shankar opposite a relative newcomer, Madhubala, who was half his age.