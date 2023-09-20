Prime Video announces global premiere of 'Hostel Daze' season 4

Prime Video today announced the global premiere of the last chapter of the popular youth comedy drama Hostel Daze. In the final season, everyone’s favourite gang – Akanksha, Chirag, Rupesh aka Jaat, Jatin Kishore aka Jhantoo, Nabomita, and Ankit – enters the final year of college and gears up for the 'real world'.

The series will narrate quirky experiences and will tell what happens as the favourite gang returns to bid final adieu to their crazy hostel and college lives.