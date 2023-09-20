Home
entertainment

Prime Video announces global premiere of 'Hostel Daze' season 4

The series will narrate quirky experiences and will tell what happens as the favourite gang returns to bid their final adieu to their crazy hostel and college lives.
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 07:50 IST

Prime Video today announced the global premiere of the last chapter of the popular youth comedy drama Hostel Daze. In the final season, everyone’s favourite gang – Akanksha, Chirag, Rupesh aka Jaat, Jatin Kishore aka Jhantoo, Nabomita, and Ankit – enters the final year of college and gears up for the 'real world'.

The series will narrate quirky experiences and will tell what happens as the favourite gang returns to bid final adieu to their crazy hostel and college lives.

Created by TVF and directed by Abhinav Anand, the six college buddies are portrayed by Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta, and Utsav Sarkar.

Hostel Daze Season Four will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on September 27.

(Published 20 September 2023, 07:50 IST)
