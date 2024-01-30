'House of the Dragon' star Milly Alcock to play DC's new 'Supergirl'

Los Angeles: Milly Alcock, best known for playing the young Rhaenyra Targaryen in season one of HBO's House of the Dragon, will headline the upcoming feature film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The Australian actor will play the Woman of Steel, also known as Kara Zor-El, in the new DC Universe, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The upcoming movie is based on the DC comics of the same name by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

Gunn confirmed Alcock's casting in an Instagram post but didn't state when she will make her superhero debut.