Household chores kept me busy during the lockdown: Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover is arguably one of the most popular comedians in the TV industry and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. ‘Gutthi’ recently teamed up with Voot Studio and the Indian Cancer Society for a witty video to highlight the ill effects of tobacco use. The clip, which was released on World No Tobacco Day (May 31), has created a buzz on social media. Speaking exclusively to DH, Grover opens up about the initiative and life in general.

What encouraged you to collaborate with Voot for the ‘anti-tobacco’ campaign?

Voot offered me the script and it affected me a lot. I soon realised that a lot of products we use on a daily basis have dangerous ingredients. This is the core message of the short video.

Why did you choose the OTT medium over other platforms for the video?

The script is humourous and carries a nice message. A platform like Voot is the right medium for spreading awareness in today’s day and time.

The video comes across as a mockumentary. Do you think the format will connect with the Indian audience?

It is a relatable and easy-to-follow format. Moreover, it was the best bet under the current situation (coronavirus lockdown) as I shot it at my place and on my time.

What is the future of TV amid the OTT revolution?

Each medium is different although the objective is the same (to connect with the audience). All forms will ultimately co-exist. Even radio has not gone away as we still listen to it while driving. The OTT medium is synonymous with choices as you can watch whatever you want, whenever you want. On the other hand, TV is a medium of habit as we are used to it.

How did your tryst with comedy begin?

I used to do acts/skits in school and in front of my relatives, which gave me my first taste of comedy. I also participated in a few competitions. Soon my humour moved to the caricature zone. Later, I did Masters in Theatre but had to unlearn everything as life teaches you everything.

Lastly, how did you keep yourself busy amid the lockdown?

I did nothing to keep myself busy during the lockdown but things kept me busy. I did a lot of household chores and this kept me occupied. Initially, there were a few issues but then we got habituated. All in all, I just tried to become an improved version of myself during this time.