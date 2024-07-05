How big Is Taylor Swift by numbers?

Taylor Vs. The Beatles

Hit Singles

When it comes to Billboard No. 1 singles, the Beatles set the benchmark.

From the early 1960s until the Fab Four broke up in 1970, the band released 64 songs that landed on Billboard’s all-genre chart, known as the Hot 100. Many of the records they set for hit singles still stand today.

When focusing on No. 1s, the Beatles really dominate, with more chart-toppers than any other artist, a record they’ve held since 1965.

Out of the Beatles’ 20 No. 1s, the majority came quickly, with 11 songs, including “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Love Me Do” and “Yesterday,” topping the chart in 1964 and 1965, their earliest years as a fresh-faced phenomenon.

Swift’s first chart-topper, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” in 2012, came seven years into her career.

The bulk of Swift’s singles success has come even later, with seven of her 12 total No. 1s, including “Fortnight,” “Cruel Summer” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” arriving in the last five years.

But as with any comparison across eras, there must be footnotes and asterisks. When we look at the 1960s, we’re counting only an artist’s actual “singles” — songs released for purchase outside of a full album.

After 1998, the rules began changing to include any song on the radio, regardless of how it was released, and eventually counting digital downloads and streams. By today’s rules, the Beatles would have even more hits than Billboard’s official count.

Swift, whose new album features 31 songs, each of which hit the Hot 100, has dominated with these new metrics: In 2022, she became the first artist to occupy the entire Top 10 on the Hot 100 at once after the release of “Midnights.” She repeated and expanded upon that feat this year with songs from “The Tortured Poets Department,” which filled the top 14 spots on the singles chart.

The length of Swift’s career has allowed her into the Beatles’ vaunted ballpark.

Taylor Vs. Michael Jackson

Album Sales

Despite Swift’s streaming success, the bar can only be Michael Jackson when it comes to album sales.

Jackson’s career was relatively long, from his time as a child star in the Jackson 5 until his death in 2009 at 50. But the meat of Jackson’s solo career lasted from 1972 through 2001, during which he put out 10 albums and followed a fairly typical arc for a pop career: starter albums (Got to Be There and Ben in the early 1970s), a big breakthrough — Off the Wall in 1979 — and a peak, before Jackson slowed down somewhat, at least commercially.

That peak just happened to be Thriller — arguably the peak of all pop peaks — which came out in 1982, when Jackson was 24.

For albums, going platinum — or selling 1 million copies — is the go-to stat. In the four-plus decades since Thriller was released, it has been certified 34 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, making it one of the most successful albums of all time.

Swift’s biggest albums so far are Fearless, which is officially 10 times platinum, and 1989, at nine times platinum.

However, Swift’s platinum certifications are not totally up-to-date and do not yet count the sales of her redone Taylor’s Version releases, which have not been officially tallied by the RIAA. (It’s also worth noting that an album “sale” now means something different: a set amount of song streams or downloads is considered the equivalent of one album sold.)

Using the more recent sales data available for Swift’s albums, which can help us estimate where her RIAA certifications will be when they’re updated, she starts to approach — even pass — Jackson’s monster platinum totals, giving us a better idea of how Swift will stack up to Jackson long term.

In all, Jackson’s 10 solo albums have been certified 72 times platinum. Swift’s 11 original albums have been certified 50 times platinum. But her album sales tell us that number, including Taylor’s Versions, is likely to be closer to 90. And she is very much still going.