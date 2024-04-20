How cinema simplifies complex politics

I imagine political parties are wholesalers of patronage and they recruit political agents (retailers of patronage) to deliver block votes to them. Agents typically mobilise the votes of communities residing in locations (like slums) perhaps dominated by caste groups.

They participate in the everyday lives of the voters — getting them financial assistance, arranging for water supply, assisting them in property matters. They even pay them to vote. There is a personal relationship between the voter and the political agent which means that the voters will (by and large) follow the diktat of the agent after receiving due payment.