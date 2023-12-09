How Hayao Miyazaki's films continue to take us to the skies

Miyazaki's heroes are born into imperfect worlds where people get sick, die, wage war and cause destruction, but even in the filmmaker's most cynical renderings of humanity, even when he reminds us of our worst impulses, his films are ultimately dreams of the most hopeful variety -- like that classic dream we've all had some night or another ... the dream of flying. Flying, Miyazaki tells us, is one of the few concrete ways humans can achieve a kind of transcendence, and this transcendence is beautiful. It allows us to see our true selves, our true potential. But he never fails to remind us: What goes up must come down. It's up to us to determine how we'll land.