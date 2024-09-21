How to make film sets safer

“Normal scenes too need precautions. In ‘Devara Nadalli’, a character lies down on his back with arms spread out in still water. He has to continue in that position for quite some time. No one can remain in such a position for long. So we tied his hands with ropes to two motor boats on either side, parked about 30 feet away. We had trained professional swimmers in the boat. Most of the time, such scenes are not considered action scenes so not much precaution is taken,” he says.