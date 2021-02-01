‘Hum’ turns 30: 4 reasons why the Amitabh Bachchan-Rajinikanth starrer is worth its weight in gold

There’s no denying the fact that the 1991 release Hum is a cult classic that enjoys a strong fan following due to its effective storyline and engaging presentation. The action-packed family entertainer had created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs when it first hit the screens as it marked the third collaboration between Bollywood’s ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan and Tamil cinema’s ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth. On Monday, as the cult classic turns 30, here is a look at why it remains the choice of the masses three decades after its release.

Relatable storyline: Hum featured an emotional and relatable plot, which revolved around the bond between the protagonist ‘Tiger’ and his brothers ‘Kumaar’ and ‘Vijay’. The scenes involving the siblings clicked with the family audience, helping the film make a solid impact. It also had a romantic track and a liberal dose of action, which helped it emerge as a ‘paisa vasool’ entertainer.

Stellar cast: Big B, Rajinikanth and Govinda impressed fans with their reel dynamics in Hum, proving their mettle as performers. The original ‘Don’ of B-town did justice to the ‘transformation scene’ while hitting it out of the park in the confrontation sequences. Similarly, ‘Thalaivar’ and ‘Chi Chi’ made an impact with their bromance in a scene set in a club. Kimi Katkar supported AB Sr ably, upping the glamour quotient when needed. The supporting cast, which included names such as Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa, served its purpose.

‘Jumma Chumma’ and more: Hum featured the iconic Jumma Chumma number, which became quite popular despite ruffling a few feathers with its bold lyrics. Songs such as Ek Dusre Se and Kagaz Kalam Davaat too clicked with the target audience despite did not becominf as popular as the Sudhesh Bonsle-rendered track.

A rich legacy: The classic eventually served as inspiration for the Tamil movie Baashha, which emerged as a gamechanger for Kollywood. The Rajinikanth-starrer was remade in Kannada as Kotigooba with the late Vishnuvardhan in the lead. The positive response to these films went a long way in consolidating Hum’s legacy.