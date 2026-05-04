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Huma Qureshi set to marry Rachit Singh in an intimate ceremony in October: Report

Huma Qureshi is reportedly all set to tie the knot with rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh in an intimate wedding ceremony in October this year.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 06:13 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 06:13 IST
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