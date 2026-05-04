<p>Actor Huma Qureshi is reportedly all set to tie the knot with her long rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh in an intimate ceremony in October this year.</p><p>As per an earlier report by <em>Hindustan Times</em>, the couple has reportedly got quietly engaged in the US last year.</p><p>Now, latest reports suggest that the couple, who has kept their relationship relatively private, is all set tot take the next big step in the relationship. Their wedding preparations has already started.</p><p>"They are planning an October end or November wedding as of now. The preparations have begun," a source close to the publication revealed.</p><p>The source further added that Huma is going for an intimate wedding which will be attended by close friends and family followed by a grand reception party.</p><p>"Knowing Huma she will have a good intimate wedding party and then throw a reception for the industry. May be not a lavish wedding but something that only her close friends and family will attend, followed by a big reception. As of now its most probably looking like Mumbai," the source added.</p>.Trisha seeks blessings at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on 43rd birthday, visuals go viral.<p>The buzz around the couple's relationship started in 2024 when the duo was seen together at several parties and events. The rumours fueled up when the couple was seen walking hand-in-hand at the screening of <em>Thamma</em> last year.</p><p>Since then, the couple has been spotted together at several events and at airports, too.</p><p>While the couple has not publicly accepted their relationship till date, their joint appearances have long sparked curiosity among fans. </p><p>Though not much is known about Rachit Singh, as per several reports he is an actor and acting coach.</p><p>Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma Qureshi has several big projects lined up for the year. She will play Elizabeth in Yash's <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.</em></p><p>She will also be reprising her role Pushpa Pandey in <em>Jolly LLB 3.</em></p>