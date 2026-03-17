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Human rights body seeks report over ‘KD: The Devil’ song row

Women writers, activists and academics, including B T Lalitha Nayak, Hemalatha Mahishi and Pratibha Nandakumar, signed the letter.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 16:27 IST
Karnataka NewsNHRCentertainment news.Vulgarity

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