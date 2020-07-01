I admire Akshay Kumar’s energetic dance style: Dance trainer Bivash Chowdhury

Dancers Sumanth Maroju and Sohini Majumder, collectively known as BAD Salsa, have become the talk of the town because of their performances on America’s Got Talent Season 15, which is streaming on Voot Select and will soon air exclusively on Colors Infinity. Speaking exclusively to DH, their ‘guru’ Bivash Chowdhury opens up about his bond with the duo and preparing them for the grand stage. The man behind the Bivash Academy Of Dance also touches upon his professional journey and passion for dance.

How did you prepare Sumanth and Sonaluifor the much-hyped dance reality show?

They are like my kids and have been with me right from childhood. I know their weaknesses and loopholes like the back of my hand. I taught them some of the latest dance moves , which have never been seen before, and prepared them for the stage.

What is your mantra for extracting the best from them?

I am not just a trainer but also a content creator. I design performances keeping in mind the abilities of my bachchas.

Do you feel their dance style will connect with a global audience?

I treat Salsa as a folk dance and choose songs/music that has a folk feel. Once that is done, I focus on the presentation side and choose a concept/theme that matches the international taste.

How do you motivate them to stay fit?

I make them do meditation and Yoga. Acrobatics is also a key part of the regime.

How did the dance bug bite you?

I started out in 1995-96 but dance was not too popular back then. Utna craze nahi tha. I got my first break when I choreographed (Zee’s flagship show) Dance Bangla Dance. I worked on the first season and then the subsequent. Later, I started my academy to train upcoming dancers.

Who are your favourite dancers?

I used to follow and admire Prabhudeva as he is very popular for his dance moves. I also admire Akshay Kumar as he is quite energetic.

What advice would you like to give to upcoming dancers?

One needs to have a mix of dedication, determination and discipline to succeed and sustain in this field.