I admire Jyothika maam’s work and feel she carries herself well: ‘PonMagal Vandhal’ director JJ Fredrick

Upcoming filmmaker JJ Fredrick is gearing up for the release of PonMagal Vandhal that is slated to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on May 29. The film, starring Jyothika in the role of a lawyer, has created created a fair deal of buzz among fans and this indicates that things are heading in the right direction. Speaking exclusively to DH, the director opens up about working with ‘Jyo’ and the film not getting a theatrical release.

How did PonMagal Vandhal happen?

I got an appointment with Jyothika madam and narrated the script to her. She liked it and I got the opportunity to make PonMagal Vandhal with her.

What prompted you to deal with child abuse in your first movie?

I am a socially-responsible person and observe whatever happens in the world around me. Even though child abuse is the focal point of the movie, there is more to it. The narrative is a layered one. Everything highlighted in the movie has a real-life basis.

What research did you do while working on PonMagal Vandhal?

I feel that research is an important part of making any film. I did in-depth research and met lawyers to understand how things work in inside a courtroom.

Did working with a star of Jyothika’s stature put more pressure on you?

There was no pressure at all as she is a sweet person. I admire her work and feel that she carries herself quite well. There are several scenes that she did in a single take.

How was Suriya as a producer?

Suriya sir is a wonderful person and never interfered in the working at all. He gave me the opportunity and had full faith in my abilities.

How did your tryst with filmmaking begin?

After completing VCOM, I made a few short films that got a good response. This enabled me to get a clearer picture of the process, which come in handy while executing PonMagal Vandgal.

Who are your favourite filmmakers?

I really like the work of Mani Ratnam and Imtiaz Ali.

Lastly, how do you feel about PonMagal Vandhal not getting a theatrical release?

We need to adapt to the situation and think accordingly. There would have been a wait of at least a year had we not gone in for a direct digital release.

