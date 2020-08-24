I admire Shreya Ghoshal, find her relatable: ‘Tumhaari' singer Arzutra Garielle

British-Asian musician Arzutra Garielle, who has impressed music lovers with her latest number Tumhaari, says that she is a big fan of established singer Shreya Ghoshal and finds her to be relatable. She also says that social media is a boon but should not be used for an open sales pitch.

(Edited excerpts from interview with DH)

Your song Tumhaari has created a buzz among music lovers.

Tumhaari is a song from my latest album and has an acoustic vibe. It is heavily inspired/influenced by Bollywood music.

How did you get interested in Hindi/Bollywood music?

My father watched a lot of Hindi movies, especially those of Nana Patekar. I was attracted to the melody of Bollywood numbers and wanted to sing in Hindi even though I did not know the language. My friends were surprised by my desire to sing in Hindi. I took two to three years to study the work of Shreya Ghoshal and Lata Mangeshkar and improve my singing

What do you admire about Shreya Ghoshal?

I admire Shreya a lot and find her quite relatable. I feel that she can emote effortlessly.

Are you open to working in Bollywood?

Working in Bollywood isn’t a dream per se. When you work for someone else you have no control (over the creative process).

Do you follow non-Hindi music as well?

I heard a few Malayalam songs while following Shreya’s work. I also enjoy Egyptian music.

How strong is the Independent music scene in the UK?

Self-promotion is important for independent artistes as there aren’t many big labels in the UK. However, the music scene is quite strong in the UK.

What is your take on social media?

Social media is amazing as you can connect with fans and have chats with them. It also helps in personal branding. It is,however, important not to do (an open) sales pitch on social media.

What keeps you going during difficult times?

The only thing that keeps me going is to keep going. It is important to avoid a (long) stop. An artiste cannot have a permanent block.

How was life during Covid-19 lockdown?

The lockdown was the best time to be an artiste/creative person. As there was no travelling and we had more time on our hands.