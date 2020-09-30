I am a pledged organ donor: Amitabh Bachchan

I am a pledged organ donor: Amitabh Bachchan

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 30 2020, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 18:08 ist

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said he has pledged to donate his organs. 

Bachchan, 77, took to Instagram and posted a picture from the sets of his game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" with a green ribbon to mark the gesture. 

"The distinction of the wear of the green ribbon. I am a pledged organ donor! Bearing the giving of life to another," the actor captioned the picture. 

Earlier in the day, the "Gulabo Sitabo" star tweeted that he was off to shoot for the show with necessary precautions, including face mask. 

Writing in Hindi, Bachchan posted, "Off we go to work, wearing a mask. We Will have to work for 15 hours, that's our only task." 

Bachchan resumed shooting for "KBC" last month after recovering from Covid-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amitabh Bachchan
organ donation
Entertainment

What's Brewing

Baby boom at Taipei Zoo lightens pandemic blues

Baby boom at Taipei Zoo lightens pandemic blues

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

 