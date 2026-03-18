<p>Actress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nora-fatehi">Nora Fatehi</a>, whose song 'Sarke Chunar' is causing a massive uproar, has finally broken her silence and reacted to this ongoing controversy. </p><p>Distancing herself from the controversy, Nora took to social media and said that she was entirely unaware of the Hindi version's content.</p><p>Releasing a video, Nora addressed this issue and expressed relief that the song was taken down following intense public and legal pressure. Nora said, “I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this.. thank you for the backlash because of this pressure the filmmakers have luckily taken it down. I'd also request everyone to stop sharing the song because ur just giving it a platform unnecessarily.”</p><p>Reports suggest that Nora shot for this item number nearly three years ago. Also, hitting back at those questioning her personal character, Nora said, “On a side note I see some of u guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character..it’s unfortunate. Anyways me and my team will be more careful in the future in such situations. However I do want to reiterate I had no idea about this Hindi song, I did not perform to it and there was no permission taken to use it with my image.”</p>.<p><strong>The Status of the Song</strong></p><p>As of this afternoon, the original video remains disabled on YouTube. The Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, confirmed in the Lok Sabha today that a formal ban has been imposed on the track, stating that "Freedom of Speech cannot be absolute" when it violates cultural decency.</p><p>Meanwhile, a "sanitised" version of the song, with completely new lyrics, is expected to be released tonight as the makers attempt to control the damage ahead of the <em>KD: The Devil</em> release on April 30.</p><p>Directed by Prem, <em>KD – The Devil </em>is an upcoming Indian Kannada-language period action drama, known for its gritty and high-octane action sequences. </p>