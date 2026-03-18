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'I didn't endorse this': Nora Fatehi breaks silence on 'Sarke Chunar' controversy

Actress Nora Fatehi, whose song 'Sarke Chunar' is causing a massive uproar, has finally broken her silence and reacted to this ongoing controversy.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 11:51 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 11:51 IST
Entertainment NewsNora FatehiTrendingPremDhruva SarjaKannad Film IndustryFilmyzillakvn productions

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