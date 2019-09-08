I do a film when I say I'm doing it: Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan decided to go on a short break post the dull run of "Zero" on the box office, but speculations around his next project are rife.

The actor finally reacted to the reports on Sunday, asking his fans to not believe any such news and wait for him to announce his next film.

"It's always nice to know that in my absence and behind my back, I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of! Boys and girls do a film when I say I am doing it. Otherwise, it's just post-truth," Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter.

Since the release of the Aanand L Rai-directed movie, many reports on Shah Rukh's next film as the lead have been doing the rounds.

While few media outlets suggested that he has signed on to star in a Ali Abbas Zafar film, others reported that he may feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Sahir Ludhianvi biopic. There were also rumours of him doing Rakesh Sharma biopic and Farhan Akhtar's "Don 3".

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy producing content for streaming service Netflix. His first production "Bard of Blood", featuring Emraan Hashmi, will premiere on the platform on September 27.

Through his banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the 53-year-old star is also producing a horror series, "Betaal", for Netflix.

Apart from this, he has also shot for a Netflix stand-alone special with veteran talk show host David Letterman.