I do selective work out of choice: Karisma Kapoor

Kapoor, 49, said she has been lucky enough to play 'many unusual' characters in years so I really need to be excited or motivated to go towards that. "I think Dil Toh Pagal Hai was so ahead of its times and I am so glad that the audience still enjoy that," she said.

The actor said her character in Murder Mubarak is an actress, 'maybe a dream girl from suspense movies', but she is very real.