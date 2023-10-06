I don't revisit my work, already know what I could have done: Vikramaditya Motwane

Asked if he rewatched his movies, Motwane told PTI in an interview: "I don't. I haven't. The only film of mine I've actually seen back is Udaan, out of pure curiosity".

"Like one of those morbid curiosity things. I was actually doing data management on my computer, like deleting some stuff, and I put it on. And then I started to watch it, and then I was like, oh, let me just see it. But I haven't seen any of my (other) work".

He was speaking on the sidelines of the second edition of The Himalayan Film Festival, which screened two episodes of his web series 'Jubilee' earlier this week.