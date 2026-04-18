<p>German influencer Liz Laz shot to overnight stardom after eagle-eyed fans noticed a "like" from India’s star batter Virat Kohli on one of her bold Instagram photos. The discovery ignited a social media frenzy, sending waves of netizens to her profile and making news headlines.</p><p>After netizens spotted the cricket legend engaging with her bold pictures, her profile was swarmed by Kohli’s massive fanbase, resulting in a significant boost to her account as fans flooded it with likes and comments.</p>.Kohli says he is blessed to be able to give so much happiness and smile to so many people.<p>According to Liz Laz, her sudden rise to fame was a total shock. She told the Hindustan Times that she only realized a cricket legend had engaged with her content once she saw her own face all over the news. She said, “It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news. I don’t even know when he liked the picture, I learnt through the news. So many people found the articles done on me on many different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs. I got so many messages today, people were super excited about it." </p><p>She further said that she first learnt about cricketer Virat Kohli on her trip to India in 2025. Back then, Liz shared that she started watching IPL and became a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan.</p><p>Further, on being asked about Kohli disliking her pictures, she said, “I felt a bit sorry for him actually! I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don’t even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news… that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him."</p>.After Virat Kohli, Avneet Kaur’s pictures from Wimbledon 2025 go viral.<p>Well, this isn't the first time Kohli has found himself in the middle of a social media stir. He previously sparked a similar controversy after liking a photo of Avneet Kaur. On that occasion, however, the cricketer addressed the buzz and clarified that the 'like' was nothing more than a technical glitch.</p>