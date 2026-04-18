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'I feel sorry for him': Liz Laz reacts to Virat Kohli liking her bold photos on Instagram

Well, this isn't the first time Kohli has found himself in the middle of a social media stir. He previously sparked a similar controversy after liking a photo of Avneet Kaur.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 08:51 IST
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