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'I fulfilled my contract, they breached it': Sudha Kongara drags Dawn Pictures to court over Rs 8.39 crore dues

The current legal dispute has put a shadow of doubt on Dawn Pictures' next release, 'Idhayam Murali'.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 08:05 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 08:05 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaTrendingSudha KongaraFilmyzilla

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