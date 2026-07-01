'I fulfilled my contract, they breached it': Sudha Kongara drags Dawn Pictures to court over Rs 8.39 crore dues

<p>National Award-winning filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sudha-kongara">Sudha Kongara </a>has moved the Madras High Court against producer Aakash Baskaran and his production banner, Dawn Pictures (formerly Akra Entertainment), over alleged unpaid dues of Rs 8.39 crore.</p><p>The director has alleged a substantial breach of contract regarding her work on the film <em>Parasakthi</em> (2026). In a temporary move to protect her financial dues, the <em>Soorarai Pottru (</em>2020<em>)</em> director is seeking an urgent court order to halt the theatrical release of <em>Idhayam Murali</em> scheduled for July 10, 2026.</p>.'Kill piracy, save cinema': Celebs stand with Vijay and KVN Productions, call for stronger anti-piracy measures.<p>According to the legal filings, Sudha Kongara, along with her celebrity management firm, Undertow Professional Services Private Limited, signed a tripartite contract with Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures in July 2024. Under this deal, she was brought on board to write and direct <em>Parasakthi</em>, featuring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela.</p><p>Her total director's fee was set at Rs 15 crore, which came out to Rs 17.70 crore including GST. Her legal team highlighted that she strictly followed the timeline and delivered the first copy in December 2025, well ahead of its successful theater run. Producer Dawn Pictures has only paid her Rs 9.31 crore leaving an unpaid balance of Rs 8.39 crore.</p>.‘3 din mein murder kar dega’: ‘Kala Hiran’ producer receives second death threat in less than 24 hours.<p>Furthermore, the legal filing highlights a bonus clause in the agreement that allows the director a 15% share of the film's total earnings.</p><p>Presenting the case to Justice K. Kumaresh Babu, Sudha Kongara’s lawyer called out the double standard by the producers. On one hand, Dawn Pictures has been publicly bragging that Parasakthi is a massive hit, boasting that it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide in just 10 days. On the other hand, they are claiming they don't have the money to pay her and haven't given her a single dime since the movie came out.</p>.“Making the impossible possible”: Sudha Kongara credits Mani Ratnam for the vision behind ‘Parashakti’.<p>With reports suggesting that Dawn Pictures lacks significant tangible assets, such as real estate or machinery, to serve as financial security ahead of full arbitration, Sudha Kongara’s legal team told the court that halting their upcoming release is the only effective measure to secure her pending dues.</p><p>The current legal dispute has cast a shadow of doubt on <em>Idhayam Murali</em>’s release. Directed and produced by Aakash Baskaran, the much-awaited movie features a star-studded lineup of Atharvaa Murali, Fahadh Faasil, Preity Mukhundhan and Kayadu Lohar.</p>