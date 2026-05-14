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'I get a lot of work because I'm Aamir Khan's son': Junaid Khan addresses nepotism in Bollywood

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani for a video on his YouTube channel, Junaid opened up about perks of being Aamir Khan’s son and gave his two cents on nepotism.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:30 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:30 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhanBollywood filmBollywood filmsNepotismTrendingSai PallaviJunaid Khan

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