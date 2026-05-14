<p>Nepotism has always been a hot topic, especially in Bollywood. While outsiders say it's a short cut to fame, other actors insist it usually comes with more struggles and an added burden of maintaining legacy.</p><p>Now, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=junaid%20khan">Junaid Khan</a> has addressed the long-prevalent issue saying the word nepotism doesn't bother him because he enjoys certain privileges in the film industry. And all thanks to his father's legacy.</p><p>In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani for a video on his YouTube channel, Junaid opened up about perks of being Aamir Khan’s son and gave his two cents on nepotism.</p><p>"The word ‘nepotism’ doesn’t irritate me because it’s true. I get a lot of work because I’m Aamir Khan’s son," Junaid said.</p><p>Junaid also acknowledged that even after two flops he continues to get work. "Abhi 2 flops ke baad kaam mil raha hai, kaam karne dijiye na. (Even after two flops, I’m getting work. Let me work first)."</p>.Sai Pallavi says she said yes to 'Ek Din' because it felt similar to 'Before Sunrise', reveals she later felt 'miscast'.<p>Junaid further said that for producers it's not always about which actor i best for the character, instead they look for faces they can sell. For star kids, the market and face value is often more, which is why, producers cast them.</p><p>"Producers have to sell their films, therefore, they will hire someone they can sell. Their priority is what they can sell, not what is best for the film. They are not looking at which actor suits the character best, but rather which actor can be marketed more easily… For me, it’s not an insider versus outsider debate. It’s about not casting someone just because you can sell them. Cast someone who is right for the film," Junaid said.</p>.'Ek Din' movie review: Bittersweet tale of love in Japan.<p>Junaid made his acting debut in the 2024 Netflix period drama <em>Maharaj </em>and his theatre debut with <em>Loveyapa </em>in 2025<em> </em>alongside Khushi Kapoor.</p><p>He was most recently seen in <em>Ek Din </em>co-starring Sai Pallavi. The movie which was release on May 1 in theatres received mixed reviews and emerged as a box office failure.</p><p>The romantic drama, which is a remake of 2016 Thai film <em>One Day</em>, marks the Hindi film debut of Sai Pallavi.</p><p>The film stars Junaid as Dinesh "Dino" Shrivastava, a shy and introverted IT worker, and Sai Pallavi as Meera Ranganathan, the woman he secretly loves.</p>