Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'I had said no to the makers': Lyricist distances himself from 'Sarke Chunar'

The Hindi song is by Mangli and the lyrics are originally by Prem, the director of the movie. Alam is credited for the Hindi version. The music is by Arjun Janya.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 13:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 13:52 IST
Entertainment News

Follow us on :

Follow Us