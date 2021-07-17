I have no link with property of Rajkumar's family: Darshan

No link with property of Rajkumar's family: Darshan

Darshan also slammed filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Jul 17 2021, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 23:01 ist
Actor Darshan file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Actor Darshan on Saturday said that he is nowhere linked with property of actor Rajkumar’s family.

He further said that film director Umapathy had not paid remuneration for one of his movies and hence, in return he had promised to give him the income from one of his properties located at Cunningham Road in Bengaluru. “I have been receiving the rent of the property for the last three years but the property is not registered in my name,” Darshan said.

“I am indebted to Rajkumar’s family. I am disturbed that people are linking the family with my case," Darshan said.

Darshan also slammed filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, who has been levelling allegations against Darshan, and said, “Lankesh is provoking me. He has an audio of mine. Let him release it if he has the dare,” he said.

