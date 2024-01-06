I haven’t consciously looked for big banner films, says Srinidhi Shetty

If I’ve had back-to-back shoots, I like taking a break by chilling at home. Not many people know this about me, but I’m a very homebound person. I’ve been like this since college. In fact, my friends disown me at times because I never step out! I like to be on my couch and have coffee or enjoy some food while watching TV - I love binge-watching shows. I’m a huge travel buff and enjoy exploring new places. I’m also a sports fan and I love playing badminton, swimming or going for a run to clear my mind. I can play for an hour or walk for an hour and a half - it really helps me.