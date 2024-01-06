I haven’t consciously looked for big banner films, says Srinidhi Shetty

After a dream debut in KGF, actor Srinidhi Shetty didn’t go on a signing spree as most people thought she would. She took a conscious decision to take it slow and sign movies at her own pace. She made her debut in the Tamil film industry in Cobra opposite Chiyaan Vikram. She now has a film with superstar Sudeep in her kitty. She is also making an entry into Tollywood with the Neeraja Kona-directed Telusu Kada opposite Siddu Jonnalagadda.
In a candid conversation with Ikyatha Yerasala, Srinidhi Shetty spoke on her movie choices and more.
Tell us about your Tollywood debut with 'Telusu Kada'.
We’ve just announced the title. It is a love story which will have a bit of drama too. The director Neeraja Kona is a stylist-turned-filmmaker and the project also has very good technicians like the editor, director of photography etc. I don’t know Telugu and I will have to learn the language, but I feel it’s easier for Kannadigas to learn the language as both the languages are a bit similar.
You’re doing Sudeep’s next film Kichha 47…
I’ve taken my own sweet time to sign movies. That was a conscious choice on my part. The movie with Sudeep was very unexpected. No matter what language I foray into, I always feel the need to have a Kannada film in my kitty. When I signed the Telugu film, I was itching to sign a Kannada one too and then this happened. The last time director Cheran and Sudeep came together was for My Autograph in 2005 and the film was a huge hit. I still remember singing the movie’s song when I was a kid. I’m now looking forward to working with this team.
You’ve been part of huge productions with top stars…
When I listen to a script, it’s either a yes or no for me. For years, I didn’t succumb to the pressure of signing more movies although my extended family, peers and others were asking me why I wasn’t signing any projects. Although I got many offers when I signed KGF, I waited for KGF to release before taking the next step. I didn’t sign 5-6 movies like I was expected to. I haven’t consciously looked for big banner or starry films. In fact, the film I’m doing in Telugu is directed by a first-time director - so if a story is good, I’ll do it.
Right now, the field is like an open playground for me. I want to do all kinds of films - from commercial to story-oriented flicks. A period movie, an action film or a story set in a small town - these are some roles I’d like to explore.
What’s your fitness routine?
I try to keep up with one hour of strength training and one hour of cardio every day, five to six days a week. I have started doing yoga and meditation as well - they help me with my inner well-being. I don’t have a specific or a fancy diet. One rule I like to follow is to have 50 percent cooked food and the remaining half, I focus on uncooked food like vegetables and fruits. I also maintain at least four hours gap between my meals. Conscious eating is something I give importance to.
How do you spend your time when you’re not shooting?
If I’ve had back-to-back shoots, I like taking a break by chilling at home. Not many people know this about me, but I’m a very homebound person. I’ve been like this since college. In fact, my friends disown me at times because I never step out! I like to be on my couch and have coffee or enjoy some food while watching TV - I love binge-watching shows. I’m a huge travel buff and enjoy exploring new places. I’m also a sports fan and I love playing badminton, swimming or going for a run to clear my mind. I can play for an hour or walk for an hour and a half - it really helps me.
What kind of content do you enjoy watching online?
I love to binge-watch anything and everything. I have a particular liking for light and humorous content. Since my childhood, I have been an ardent movie buff and have enjoyed watching television, so I enjoy all genres. A few of my favourite genres are historical dramas, adventure, action and thrillers.