<p><em>Phule</em> actress Patralekhaa has taken a strategic sabbatical from acting to focus on family. She and Rajkummar Rao are currently in a doting 'parenting bubble' with their daughter, Parvati. </p><p>Patralekhaa is currently enjoying her well-deserved break from her acting commitments and is completely immersed in her new role as a mother.</p><p>Unfortunately, Patralekhaa’s return to the spotlight at a recent screening triggered a wave of unwarranted scrutiny. Several social media pages targeted the actress with derogatory comments regarding her postpartum appearance. It seems the <em>Phule</em> actress is deeply unimpressed by the body-shaming attack and hit back against the critics.</p>.<p>Calling out the insensitive remarks, Patralekhaa took to social media and spoke about the harsh realities of her postpartum body. She urged people to be kinder and more mindful, firmly standing up against the criticism and refusing to let it pass unchallenged.</p><p>Patralekhaa explained that her weight gain is a natural reaction to pregnancy, especially while managing work commitments like producing films. Titled Pap Pages, the actress wrote, "What's happened to me!? I have just given birth! Yes, I have gained weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain; I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously, which are not easy jobs. </p><p>While requesting the kinder behaviour from the paps, the actress wrote, "If I could, I would not be this way. But that's how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God's sake, please learn to be a little kind."</p><p>Meanwhile, Patralekhaa, along with actor Rajkummar Rao, is busy working as a producer. A few months ago, he and his wife Patralekhaa launched their own production house, KAMPA Film.</p><p>The name KAMPA holds personal significance, as it combines the initials of their mothers' names, paying tribute to them. "We've always believed in the power of storytelling," said Patralekhaa.</p>