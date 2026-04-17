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'I haven’t eaten a mountain': Patralekhaa hits back at insensitive postpartum remarks

Calling out the insensitive remarks, Patralekhaa took to social media and spoke about the harsh realities of her postpartum body.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 13:59 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 13:59 IST
Entertainment NewsRajkummar RaoTrendingPatralekhaaFilmyzilla

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