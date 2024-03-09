I miss you, your jokes: Anupam Kher remembers Satish Kaushik on his 1st death anniversary

Mumbai: "Cheerful, lively, and innocent" is how actor Anupam Kher remembered his late friend and frequent collaborator Satish Kaushik on his first death anniversary.

Kaushik died on March 9, 2023 following a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital. The actor-filmmaker was 66.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr India, Deewana Mastana, and Udta Punjab.

On Saturday, Kher shared a one-minute clip of Kaushik watching a video which the latter described as a "wonderfully poetic depiction of friendship".