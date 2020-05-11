I need a socio-political context to write lyrics: 'Illegal' actor Piyush Mishra

Actor-lyricist Piyush Mishra will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Illegal, slated to release on Voot Select on Tuesday (May 12), and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. Speaking exclusively to DH, he opens up about playing a lawyer in the series and his journey in the industry.

(Edited excerpts)

What prompted you to take up Illegal?

I play a criminal lawyer in Illegal, who takes up all kinds of cases. He, however, is not just a lawyer as there is more to him. All in all, this is a rather layered character.

What are the advantages of working in the digital medium?

Digital medium mein there is more scope to explore things in detail, which is not always the case with films as they are compact. This works in actor’s favour as there is more focus on his character.

How did your tryst with acting begin?

Frankly speaking, mujhe bachchpan se hi iss field mein interest tha. I did a play in school and this sparked my interest in acting. Thereafter, I tried it and everything worked out.

You have also impressed fans with your lyrics.

Most my lyrics are from plays that I did at some point of my career. I need some kind of a socio-political context to write as I cannot work without one. If you ask me to right an Aati Kya Khandala, I cannot so till I am able to understand ki wahaan kya ho raha hai. Even my item song Ranaji had poltical undertones.

Please tell us about the thought process behind the poplar Teri Kehke Loonga.

Anurag (Kashyap) asked me to write a song with the hook line Teri Kehke Loonga and that is how the song materialized. It gels with the theme and plot of the movie.

How were your initial years in the industry?

I had done a fair deal of work even before coming to Mumbai and it followed me. I then worked with good people so there was no struggle.

What is the key to survival in Bollywood?

You have to find your own way of surviving as the surviaval is a key aspect of the industry. However, generally speaking, aaj kal koi bhookh se nahi marta. One might just need to be patient to get good work.

What are you doing to keep yourself busy amid the lockdown?

I am keeping myself busy by trying to write.