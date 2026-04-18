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'I never back down': Prithviraj Sukumaran confirms 'Empuraan 3' with Mohanlal is in the pipeline

Prithviraj confirmed that 'Empuraan 3' is not shelved and is very much on track. He further said that creative criticism and political controversies will not deter his directorial vision.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 10:35 IST
Entertainment NewsMollywoodTrendingMalayalam cinemaMohanlalPrithviraj SukumaranFilmyzilla

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