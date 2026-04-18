<p>Following months of intense speculation and social media rumours about the third instalment of the Lucifer franchise having been shelved, actor-director <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/daayra-goes-on-floors-kareena-kapoor-khan-and-prithviraj-sukumaran-begin-filming-meghna-gulzars-crime-drama-3742517">Prithviraj Sukumaran</a> has officially addressed the rumours. Talking to the media at a press meet in Kochi on Friday, Prithviraj confirmed that <em>Empuraan 3</em> is not shelved and is very much on track. He further asserted that creative criticism and political controversies will not deter his directorial vision.</p><p>It all started after a very lukewarm response to <em>L2: Empuraan</em> on its release. The movie was heavily criticized by the audience, and owing to the severe backlash, reports started swirling that Prithviraj had decided not to proceed with the third instalment of the film.</p>.'Daayra' goes on floors: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran begin filming Meghna Gulzar's crime-drama.<p>Talking to Manorama, Prithviraj said that he has never backed out of any project just because of controversies. "While some people may not have appreciated the film, it does not change my commitment to the work. Even when I travel, I meet people who are eager to know about the third instalment. The challenge, of course, is when I can pull it off.”</p><p>While the movie is confirmed, fans may have to wait a while. Prithviraj highlighted two major hurdles in getting the cameras rolling for the final instalment.</p><p>He added, “Of course, Lalettan's valuable time is also a part of the challenge, but ultimately, I have several directorial commitments to one or two producers that I must honour before working on this project.”</p>.SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film 'Varanasi' to release on April 7, 2027.<p>The third film will reportedly serve as the definitive conclusion to the trilogy, delving even deeper into the international origins of Khureshi Ab'raam.</p><p>Prithviraj also took the opportunity to dismiss claims that Mohanlal was "kept in the dark" about the political nuances of the second film, confirming that the entire script was narrated to both the lead actor and the producers well in advance.</p>.<p>While the future of <em>Empuraan 3</em> remains debatable, Prithviraj is currently heaping praises for his scene-stealing performance in the Tovino Thomas starrer <em>Pallichattambi</em>. Also, he is gearing up for the big release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, <em>Varanasi</em>, where he plays Kumbha.</p>