Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'I never misbehave with heroines': Govinda responds to wife Sunita Ahuja's allegations of extramarital affair

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 04:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 04:49 IST
EntertainmentbollywoodGovindaextramarital affair

Follow us on :

Follow Us