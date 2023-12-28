“I owe my career to him,” Sonu Sood writes on demise of DMDK founder Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: Popular Tamil actor Vijayakanth, who passed away here on Thursday, was the one who introduced Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in films by featuring him in his 1999-film Kallazhagar.
Sood took to social media platforms on Thursday to pay his heartful tributes to Vijayakanth by calling him a legend. Vijayakant, who came across a picture of a young Sood on a motorcycle, wanted him to essay an important role in his film. Soon, Sood was part of Kallazhagar playing a priest in the movie, which also introduced Laila to the Tamil film world.
“Kallazhagar -- my first film ever was a gift from the legend Vijayakanth sir He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him. I owe my career to him. Will miss you so much sir. RIP CAPTAIN,” Sood posted on X platform with his picture that caught the late actor’s attention.
Sood, a popular actor in Bollywood, had once said that Vijayakanth was his favourite Tamil actor while reminiscing the days working with him in the movie.
The Bollywood actor stole the hearts of millions of Indians for his splendid work helping the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic.