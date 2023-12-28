“I owe my career to him,” Sonu Sood writes on demise of DMDK founder Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: Popular Tamil actor Vijayakanth, who passed away here on Thursday, was the one who introduced Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in films by featuring him in his 1999-film Kallazhagar.

Sood took to social media platforms on Thursday to pay his heartful tributes to Vijayakanth by calling him a legend. Vijayakant, who came across a picture of a young Sood on a motorcycle, wanted him to essay an important role in his film. Soon, Sood was part of Kallazhagar playing a priest in the movie, which also introduced Laila to the Tamil film world.

“Kallazhagar -- my first film ever was a gift from the legend Vijayakanth sir He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him. I owe my career to him. Will miss you so much sir. RIP CAPTAIN,” Sood posted on X platform with his picture that caught the late actor’s attention.