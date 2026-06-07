'I slapped him back': Madhoo recalls Nana Patekar unexpectedly slapping her hard at the sets of 'Yeshwant'

<p>Actor Madhoo Shah has recently opened up about an intense moment with Nana Patekar from the sets of 1997 film <em>Yeshwant</em>.</p><p>Madhoo revealed that an emotionally-charged scene soon turned into a moment of heated exchange with Nana Patekar.</p><p>Madhoo, who played Nana's wife in the film, revealed that she instinctively slapped Nana back during the shooting for one of the scenes.</p><p>In an interview with Hindi Rush, Madhoo revealed that Nana's unexpected slap took her by shock.</p><p>Talking about her experience of working with Nana, she said, "With Nana Patekar, I became a method actor. There was a scene where I was supposed to use glycerin. He didn't let me use it. He was like, ‘Feel it, you should have natural tears.' But I couldn't do it. What he did then was slap me for real. He slapped me so hard that I naturally had tears in my eyes."</p><p>The actor admitted that the slap left her furious and shocked because it was not a part of their rehearsals and her was instinct was to slap Nana back.</p>.'Don't blame the actress': Ashika Ranganath backs Janhvi Kapoor amid 'Peddi' controversy.<p>"I was extremely mad at him because we had done rehearsals and he hadn't done anything like that. His sudden slap shocked me. And I am so short-tempered that I slapped him back. He hit me and my reflex was to hit him back," Madhoo added.</p><p>Madhoo emphasised that the sequel was crucial for <em>Yeshwant. </em>So much so that the director Anil Mattoo had initially scheduled the filming for an entire to complete the scene.</p><p>However, the scene turned out to be so emotionally raw and authentic that it was completed in half the scheduled time. </p>.This is what makes him Nana Patekar: Vishal Bhardwaj after actor leaves 'O'Romeo' trailer event.<p>Madhoo further revealed that despite the intense moment, Nana was never rude to her and always pushed her to live in the characters that she played.</p><p>"Nana was never rude to me. He only showed displeasure when he wanted me to improve my performance. He would get upset when I used glycerin or stepped out of the character's mood after a shot I am a switch-on, switch-off actor, but Nana ji was against it. He believed in living the character you are playing," she said.</p><p>The 1997 film<em> Yeshwant </em>starred Nana Patekar in the lead role of a super cop, Inspector Yeshwant Lohar, alongside Madhoo, played his wife Ragini Y Lohar, and Atul Agnihotri who played Inspector John Frank.</p>