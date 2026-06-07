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'I slapped him back': Madhoo recalls Nana Patekar unexpectedly slapping her hard at the sets of 'Yeshwant'

Madhoo revealed that an emotionally-charged scene in Yeshwant soon turned into a moment of heated exchange with Nana Patekar as the actor unexpectedly slapped her hard.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 06:51 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 06:51 IST
Entertainment NewsControversyTrendingNana PatekarslappedFilmyzilla

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