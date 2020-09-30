I take failiure positively, work towards improving myself: 'Crackdown' actress Tanya Desai

Acress Tanya Desai, who acted opposite Daniel Balaji in the Zee5 series Godman, says that she considers failure to be a part of life and uses it as an opportunity yo grow as an artiste.

In an email interview with DH, she also opens up about being a part of Apoorva Lakhia-helmed Voot Select original Crackdown, saying that it was an 'outstanding' experience as she got to act alongside several talented actors.

(Edited excerpts)

How was the experience of shooting for 'Crackdown'?

Shooting for Crackdown was an outstanding experience. I enjoyed working with such talented actors. I have scenes with Iqbal Khan, Tauqeer Khan and Waluscha De Sousa, who are extremely good and talented people.

As an actor, I have good chemistry with all of them. I was and I am (still) the biggest fan of Iqbal Khan and I had never imagined that I would get the chance to work with him. He is a supremely natural actor.

How is Apoorva Lakhia as a director?

There’s are no words to describe Apoorva Lakhia’s talent. He is a one in a lifetime (once in a lifetime) director and can do justice to the (talent of) actors he works with. He treats everyone with equal respect. I feel so nice that I got this chance to work with him and would love to collaborate with Apoorva sir again.

How did you prepare for the role?

We had a workshop and Apoorva briefed me about the character rather well.

You have relatively less screentime in Crackdown

For me, it has never been about screen time. The effectiveness of the character is more important. I think i played a very interesting and important role.

How did you get interested in acting?

I wanted to be an actor right from childhood but was not too clear about the path to follow. in Class 10, I wanted to join the Army. Later, I developed an interest in aviation and then law but eventually took up dance.One fine day, through dance I got the opportunity to act in a film which never released. Thereafter, I came to Mumbai to pursue my dream.

How do you deal with failure?

ailure is very important in life. I take it very positively and I work on improving myself by understanding where I was wrong and how I can be better.

Your dream role?

Vidya Balan in The Dirty Picture...