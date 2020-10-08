I take it in a good spirit: Actor Abhishek Chauhan on dealing with criticism

Actor Abhishek Chauhan says that he open to criticism and takes feedback in a good spirit. He adds that his ultimate goal as an artiste is to taste box office success while receiving critical acclaim.

In an e-mail interview with DH, he also opens up about being a part of the recently-released movie Bahut Hua Sammaan and says that he enjoyed the process of working with a great team.

(Edited excerpts)

What prompted you to give the nod to Bahut Hua Samman?

There were several things about Bahut Hua Sammaan that appealed to me. The first thing was the story. The treatment of the subject and the concept put fire in me to portray the character 'Fundu'. Moreover, I really wanted to work with them because they are great as a unit.

How was the experience of reuniting with Aashish R Shukla?

it's always fun to work with Ashish sir. When I started working with him, I learnt and discovered a lot of things about the technicalities of the whole process. He has a different style and is quite self-driven/sincere about his work. I get a homely (welcoming) while working with him. He is a fantastic director and would forever look forward to working with him (again).

What is your take on the OTT vs Theatre debate?

I like watching a movie in a theatre because it's a different and shared experience. The entire atmosphere is something that I really enjoy a lot. With the new normal, we don't have access to theatres right now but they are opening soon. I don't mind being a part of this OTT circle as it has given opportunities to new artistes.

How did the acting bug bite you?

I watched a lot of movies (especially the Bollywood ones) while growing up. Something about cinema attracted me towards it. I did theatre while studying in college in Delhi and soon realised that this (acting) is my true calling.

How are you adjusting to the new normal?

Things are now different from how they used to be. The 'new normal' has found its way in everyone's life and we as humans are meant to adapt. Personally, I would want to go thing back to normal as soon as possible. However, on the whole, I'm coping with it really well as I'm in my hometown Dehradun.

How do you deal with criticism?

I love criticism and am a big critic of myself. However, I don't look at the process as criticism and treat it as feedback. My first feedback comes from my director after completing a shot. I have been lucky to work with honest people who gave honest feedback. I take it in a very good spirit

What is your ultimate goal, critical acclaim or box office success?

I want both. Box office success is always what I have dreamt of. Similarly, critical acclaim is a shout out to my craft and my team's work. It is important that we have good cinema and people watch good content.