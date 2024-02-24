‘I want to direct a short film…’

The model-turned-actor, Sachin Khurana it seems, was born to blaze. He won the Grasim Mr India title in 1996 and represented the country at the 1998 Mr World competition in Turkey. With over 200 ads to his credit as a model, Sachin dipped into television and then took to the silver screen. Gumrah and Pyaar Mein Twist form the popular picks in his film repertoire.