‘I want to direct a short film…’

The model-turned-actor, Sachin Khurana it seems, was born to blaze. He won the Grasim Mr India title in 1996 and represented the country at the 1998 Mr World competition in Turkey. With over 200 ads to his credit as a model, Sachin dipped into television and then took to the silver screen. Gumrah and Pyaar Mein Twist form the popular picks in his film repertoire.
Up next is Sachin’s latest project - filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historic drama series Heera Mandi releasing on Netflix.
Excerpts from a conversation with Shilpi Madan.
As an actor what is your biggest challenge?
To play someone else, and get all the subtle nuances right, the character completely on point. Being someone else on screen with conviction is a different ball game altogether. Living, breathing that part for a completely immersive experience is a challenge, each time.
Who inspires you?
Every good performance inspires me. I love watching Al Pacino on screen. To be able to give life to a character on screen is an art perfected by him.
A skill that you recently picked up – on or off the sets?
I learnt horse riding on the set. You can learn so much through observation. I have picked up the subtle nuances of doing make-up, how to prepare for roles in different ways, from other actors.
What has been the most important turning point in your life?
Winning Mr India. It sprung me onto the global map instantly. Also, I have grown through my performances on the small and big screens.
Delhi or Mumbai?
Both. Delhi is a little laid back. Mumbai keeps you on your toes, it is my karam bhoomi!
TV or movies?
Everything, including theatre. Whenever there is a chance to perform, I take it up. The reach is unbeatable in television. Movies make you larger than life.
Modelling or acting?
My first love earlier was modelling. Now acting. Changing roles and characters through different projects energises me.
What has been your biggest learning so far?
That the learning never stops
What’s next?
I want to direct a short film. On my work front, I have four releases this year. I am super excited about Heera Mandi that releases soon on the online platforms.