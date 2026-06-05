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I wanted to stage the emotional ecosystems around suffering, survival and care: Mohit Takalkar

Theatre person and filmmaker Mohit Takalkar talks about adapting Alice Birch's ‘Anatomy of a Suicide’ which will be staged in Bengaluru on June 6.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 10:46 IST
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Glimpses from the play.

Glimpses from the play.

DH Photo

Glimpses from the play.

Glimpses from the play.

DH Photo

Glimpses from the play.

Glimpses from the play.

DH Photo

Glimpses from the play.

Glimpses from the play.

DH Photo

Glimpses from the play.

Glimpses from the play.

DH Photo

Glimpses from the play.

Glimpses from the play.

DH Photo

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Published 05 June 2026, 10:46 IST
EntertainmentBengaluruTheatreTrending

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