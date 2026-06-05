I wanted to stage the emotional ecosystems around suffering, survival and care: Mohit Takalkar

<p>Pune-based theatre person and filmmaker Mohit Takalkar has adapted Alice Birch’s acclaimed play ‘Anatomy of a Suicide’. It premiered in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mumbai">Mumbai </a>in November, 2025.</p><p>Produced by Aasakta Kalamanch, the play will be staged in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20">Bengaluru </a>on June 6 in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ranga%20Shankara%20">Ranga Shankara</a>. </p><p>Regarded as one of the most important contemporary plays, it explores the weight of intergenerational trauma. It follows the lives of three generations of women, Carol, Anna and Bonnie. The stories play out simultaneously across different time periods.</p><p>Actors Faezeh Jalali, Amba Suhasini Jhala and Mallika Singh Hanspal will play Carol, Anna and Bonnie. </p><p><em>'Anatomy of a Suicide' on June 6, 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm at Ranga Shankara, J P Nagar. Tickets on BookMyShow</em></p><h3>Q&A with Mohit </h3><p><strong>Is the play localised culturally and linguistically to resonate more with Indian audiences? </strong></p><p>We chose not to localise the play at all. It was a very conscious decision. I felt that if we excessively Indianised the text, audiences might respond only through immediate identification — the names, accents, social markers. All of that can make viewers feel, ‘These are exactly people like us’. But I wanted a slight distance between the audience and the material. Enough distance for reflection rather than only emotional consumption. </p>.<p>India is an extremely layered society. The moment you introduce certain names, languages, accents, or social codes, audiences immediately begin attaching associations of caste, class, region, religion, education... And this play is not fundamentally about those categories. It is about emotional inheritance, loneliness, caregiving, silence, despair and survival. Those experiences travel across cultures powerfully without needing cosmetic localisation.</p><p>So rather than culturally adapting the play, we tried to emotionally inhabit it truthfully.</p><p><strong>You have earlier mentioned about the play being close to your own personal experiences. What was it about Alice Birch’s script that made you want to adapt it?</strong></p><p>The play is deeply personal for me because I’m a suicide survivor myself.</p><p>When I first read the script, what shocked me was not just the writing but the accuracy of the emotional experience within it — the loneliness, the fragmentation, the exhaustion of continuing to exist, the impact on caregivers, the language people use around pain, the silences and the inability to fully communicate what is happening internally.</p>.<p>I kept wondering how Alice Birch had understood these emotional states with such precision. But what moved me most was that the play never judges its characters. It treats them with enormous compassion. That compassion was important to me. I didn’t want to make a play about suicide. I wanted to stage the emotional ecosystems around suffering, survival and care.</p>.'Peddi' movie review: A compelling struggle that never lands.<p><strong>What was it like to adapt and direct the play? Were there any challenges in particular?</strong></p><p>It was one of the hardest processes of my life. Structurally, the play is extremely demanding because three timelines unfold simultaneously. There were moments during rehearsals where I genuinely felt the play might be impossible to stage.</p>.<p>We had rehearsed scenes individually but once all three worlds began coexisting together, the sheer complexity became overwhelming. Actors had to listen for cues that did not belong to their own scenes. Emotional rhythms had to travel invisibly across timelines. Every silence, transition, interruption, overlap had to function with extraordinary precision.</p>.<p>There were honestly moments when I wondered whether this was one of those plays that exists more perfectly as literature than performance. A kind of theatrical experiment too structurally ambitious to fully realise on stage. But slowly something shifted. The actors, the sound design, the rhythm of rehearsals, all of it began locking together almost musically. And suddenly we stopped “executing” the play and started inhabiting it.</p><p>Emotionally, it was also extremely difficult for me personally. There were many days after rehearsal where I had to sit alone and decompress because the material was reopening very private emotional spaces. But I was careful not to bring that emotional burden into the rehearsal room itself. The actors needed clarity and rigor from me, not emotional collapse.</p><p><strong>You have a very interesting poster. What was the idea behind the lipstick stained cigarette butts against a matrix grid? </strong></p><p>I wanted the poster to feel intimate, exhausted and residual rather than dramatic. The cigarette butts interested me because they are traces of something already consumed. Something burnt through. They carry a sense of repetition, dependency, loneliness, self-soothing and self-destruction simultaneously.</p>.<p>The lipstick marks were important because they preserve human presence even after disappearance. They become remnants of lives once intensely lived. The three cigarette butts subtly echo the three women and three timelines in the play. Separate individuals but emotionally connected through patterns that continue across generations.</p><p>The vertical lines almost function like fractures in time. Or emotional fault-lines separating and connecting lives simultaneously. I didn’t want the poster to visually sensationalise suicide. I wanted it to evoke emotional residue.</p>.'Shape of Momo' movie review: Reading between the pleats.<p><strong>How was sound and music designed?</strong></p><p>Sound became incredibly important because we were not interested in highlighting tragedy sentimentally. The brief from the beginning was very clear, the sound could not manipulate audiences emotionally or romanticise suffering. Instead, we wanted the soundscape to hold loneliness, fear, fragmentation, emotional distance, desperation, the feeling of existing internally in isolation even while surrounded by people.</p>.<p>The play itself functions almost musically because timelines overlap continuously. So sound became less about background music and more about emotional atmosphere and invisible continuity. Silence also became very important in the production. Sometimes absence carries more emotional truth than sound itself. We were constantly trying to create emotional resonance without emotional coercion.</p><p><strong>Anything else you want to add? </strong></p><p>I think what stayed with me throughout the process was how much of human suffering exists in silence rather than expression. The play is full of people trying to continue functioning while quietly collapsing internally. I think many families recognise that condition even if they never name it openly.</p><p>One thing we were very conscious of during rehearsals was resisting emotional spectacle. The writing already carries immense emotional force. If the production tried too hard to ‘perform tragedy’, it would become dishonest very quickly. So we kept returning to restraint, precision, rhythm and listening.</p><p>What has moved me most after performances is that audiences rarely begin by discussing the play analytically. They begin talking about mothers, daughters, caregiving, loneliness, emotional exhaustion, things left unsaid inside homes. That tells me the play is connecting at a deeply human level beyond cultural context. And perhaps that is what theatre can still do uniquely. Not provide solutions or slogans but create a space where difficult emotional realities can be witnessed collectively without simplification.</p>