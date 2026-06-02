'I was like a kept boyfriend': Lalit Modi defends Sushmita Sen against 'gold-digger' tag, claims 'she paid for everything'
Lalit Modi has opened up about his relationship with Sushmita and defended her against the "gold digger tag". He said that Sushmita paid for everything and it was he instead, who was the "diamond digger".
Lalit Modi reveals that he was a "Kept boyfriend" of Sushmita Sen 😲
While talking about his viral Instagram post about Sushmita Sen. He described her as a wealthy woman and calls himself a "diamond digger" because she never let him pay for anything 👀 pic.twitter.com/sFYdSzAlGF