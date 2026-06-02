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'I was like a kept boyfriend': Lalit Modi defends Sushmita Sen against 'gold-digger' tag, claims 'she paid for everything'

Lalit Modi has opened up about his relationship with Sushmita and defended her against the "gold digger tag". He said that Sushmita paid for everything and it was he instead, who was the "diamond digger".
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 06:52 IST
Entertainment NewsSushmita SenLalit ModiTrendingFilmyzilla

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