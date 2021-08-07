I watch films, read books when not working: Adarsh Gourav

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who impressed fans with his work in the recently released series Hostel Daze 2, says that he reads books and watches films to unwind after work. He added that he is also fond of music and makes it a point to do 'riyaz' every day. The actor, who garnered international attention with his work in The White Tiger, opened up about reprising his role in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video original and revealed that he had a great time reuniting with the cast that includes names such as Shubham Gaur and Ahsaas Channa.



Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

How was the experience of revisiting the world of Hostel Daze?



It was a great experience and felt more like a party as we are such good friends. It was almost like a grand reunion of sorts.

How different an experience was Hostel Daze 2 from the first season?

In Season 1, we did not know each other all that well. The comfort level was a lot more in the second installment, which made the experience more fun.

How challenging was the experience of shooting for the show under the 'new normal?



It was a unique experience as we were living in a bio-bubble and had to follow all safety protocols. That said, I was relieved to be shooting after a year.



Any similarities between your character and your real personality?



We are not similar at all. In fact, I am as different from Ankit as chalk is from cheese. That said, there were some parts that I can relate to. He comes to a new college where his experiences are similar to what I felt when my parents shifted to a new city.



What attracts you to a project?



I look for stories that speak to me. The director and story are the most important parts of the puzzle for me. One of them needs to be unique.



How do you unwind when not working?



I like taking up new hobbies. Currently, I am reading books and catching up with that habit. I also watch good films and indulge in riyaz.



What are your future plans? Do you have any dream roles?



I would love to learn a new language for a role and act in non-Hindi movies. I speak Telugu so would also love to be part of the Telugu film industry.