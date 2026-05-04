‘I will be CM one day’: Trisha’s old video trends as Vijay's TVK inches closer to victory

<p>Trisha’s 43rd birthday has been a special one as she gets to witness her long-time friend and alleged partner, Vijay, achieve the impossible in his debut political outing. It’s a dream-like convergence of events that feels more like a film script than reality, marking a new beginning for both their lives and the people of Tamil Nadu.</p><p>Just as the TVK landslide is shaking up decades of Tamil Nadu politics, an old interview of Trisha has resurfaced where she candidly shares her own CM aspirations. It’s a beautiful 'full circle' moment for fans watching her old dreams trend on the very day she’s by Vijay’s side as he turns those political dreams into a reality.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Celebrations erupt as Vijay's TVK gains massive lead; Kollywood celebrities join the wave.<p>The clip is reportedly from a 2004 interview, in which Trisha is seen saying, “I want to become the CM of Tamil Nadu. Honestly! Wait and see; I will achieve it in the next 10 years.”</p><p>When she was asked what she would do if she became the Chief Minister, Trisha gave a light-hearted reply and joked, “First, you all vote and elect me, then I’ll tell you!”</p>.<p>Netizens have dug up this old interview amid the intense political buzz around Vijay’s TVK. As TVK’s performance continues to outshine every expert’s prediction, old comments, past interviews, and fan-made posts connected to Vijay and people associated with him began circulating widely online.</p><p>Meanwhile, TVK is leading in nearly 106 seats, making Vijay’s political debut one of the biggest talking points of the election. Vijay was leading in Perambur and Trichy East as counting continued.</p>.Vijay and Trisha: A timeline of On-Screen romance & Off-Screen rumours.<p>Even with the internet ablaze over their alleged romance, neither Vijay nor Trisha has ever given the rumours any attention. While fans were quick to interpret her recent reaction as a subtle way of shutting down the noise, it hasn't stopped the 'Thalapathy-Trisha' theories from trending. For now, that old 'Chief Minister' interview is just another viral layer in an election fever that Vijay is already dominating.</p>