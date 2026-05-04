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‘I will be CM one day’: Trisha’s old video trends as Vijay's TVK inches closer to victory

Trisha’s 43rd birthday has been a special one as she gets to witness her long-time friend and alleged partner, Vijay, achieve the impossible in his debut political outing.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:48 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 11:48 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil NaduThalapathy VijayTrendingTrishaFilmyzilla

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