<p>Delhi fans were treated to an unforgettable night as Jasmine Sandlas performed her biggest hits live in the national capital. The audience went wild for her live rendition of <em>Tenu Shararat Sikhavaan</em>, the popular track from Aditya Dhar’s <em>Dhurandhar. </em></p><p>The Ranveer Singh-led film that has been dominating the charts and box office.</p><p>Jasmine Sandlas proved she’s as daring as her lyrics when she abruptly stopped her concert after noticing harassment among audience. Upon spotting two women being harassed in the crowd, the <em>Illegal Weapon 2.0</em> star halted the music and refused to continue. She immediately called for security to step in and remove the offenders from the venue.</p>.<p>In a viral video, she is heard telling security, “Please remove these two guys. They’re troubling these women.” She added, “I will not perform if women do not feel safe.”</p><p>A wave of support has hit social media platforms for Jasmine Sandlas, with many users commending her gutsy approach to handling harassment and her refusal to look the other way.</p><p>“Huge respect to Jasmine Sandlas for putting safety over the show—concerts should be a sanctuary, not a threat,” said a user on X.</p><p>Another user on Instagram seemed impressed by Jasmine Sandlas's cool yet "stern stand". "No foul language.. no yelling.. no drama.. a basic civic appeal and a stern stand. Hats off to her."</p><p>Meanwhile, fans got a double dose of star power when Ayesha Khan made a surprise appearance during the performance. The duo’s choreographed energy to the latest hit from <em>Dhurandhar</em> was the biggest highlight of the night, leaving the Delhi crowd electrified.</p>.<p>The internet is buzzing over visuals of the duo’s performance, as the video of Jasmine and Ayesha dancing to the <em>Dhurandhar</em> track continues to rack up thousands of views online.</p>