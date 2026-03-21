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'I would never make K3G 2': Karan Johar finally shuts down sequel rumours

Talking about his upcoming projects, Karan clarified that there is no sequel or spin-off to K3G in the works. He further denied any developments around a derivative of his ambitious project Takht.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 12:28 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsKaran JoharTrendingKabhi Khushi Kabhi GhamFilmyzilla

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