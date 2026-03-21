<p>One of the celebrated filmmakers in India, Karan Johar finally put an end to the ongoing speculation around a sequel to his iconic family drama <em>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham</em>. Talking about his upcoming projects, Karan clarified that there is no sequel or spin-off to K3G in the works. He further denied any developments around a derivative of his ambitious project Takht.</p><p>Speaking on 'The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra' Season 3, Karan Johar said, “I am glad that I have this platform and I am glad I am chatting with you to say that there is no <em>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham</em> 2 and no derivative of <em>Takht</em> being made".</p><p>Elaborating on his decision, Karan said that the emotional legacy attached to <em>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham</em>, which was released in 2001 and went on to become a cultural phenomenon across generations.</p><p>“I would never make a <em>K3G </em>2… what <em>K3G</em> has in abundance is nostalgia. Some generations have grown up watching the film, for what they loved, what they didn't, and what they cried about. I am very grateful to the universe that I got to make a film that still lives on," he added.</p><p>Karan Johar further said that recreating such an iconic project could risk diluting its legacy. “I would never mess with that nostalgia and the love it has," he asserted.</p><p>Despite the modern trend of franchises, <em>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham</em> remains a one-of-a-kind family drama and has earned a permanent spot in pop culture history. Karan Johar’s latest comments confirm that he has no interest in revisiting the movie for a second chapter.</p>