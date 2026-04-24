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I&B ministry advises ZEE5 not to release 'Lawrence of Punjab'

'Lawrence of Punjab' was to be released on ZEE5 on April 27.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsPunjab

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