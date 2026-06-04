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Ibrahim Ali Khan pushes rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari to avoid getting photographed together, Orry reacts

In a viral video, Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen pushing away Palak Tiwari inside a building seemingly to avoid getting photographed together.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 07:30 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 07:30 IST
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