Ibrahim Ali Khan pushes rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari to avoid getting photographed together, Orry reacts

<p>Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari's relationship rumours are doing rounds once again.</p><p>The rumours were fuelled by a viral video showing Ibrahim pushing away Palak seemingly to avoid getting photographed together.</p><p>And the subtle act by Ibrahim has raised several eyebrows.</p><p>The viral video is apparently from the duo's movie outing on Wednesday. As per reports, Ibrahim and Palak were spotted exiting a cinema hall in Mumbai. Ibrahim, who stepped out first, was clicked by paparazzi who were waiting outside.</p><p>As Palak tries to step out, Ibrahim can be seen pushing Palak, who was wearing a mask, back inside to keep her away from the cameras.</p><p>Despite Ibrahim's apparent attempt to save Palak from getting clicked, the paparazzi managed to click the duo together. </p>.<p>The paps quickly followed the Palak inside the premises and managed to capture her while she was standing on the staircase. An uncomfortable Palak, was then seen laughing in an embarrassed way she tries to make a different exit through the stairs.</p><p>The viral video was soon flooded with comments. However, a comment that stole all the limelight was Orry's.</p><p>Orry, who has previously opened up about his changing dynamics with Ibrahim and Palak, commented, "The way he pushed her to protect himself from being seen with her."</p>.Anushka Sharma credits homeopathy for her health; The Liver Doc calls it 'witchcraft' and 'fancy sugar pills'.<p>Fans were also quick to question Ibrahim's behaviour, as one asked, "Why is he hiding her????"</p><p>Another commented, "Why he pushed her. This is pathetic. Idk how he treats her behind the cameras."</p><p>A few also questioned the paparazzi's questionable behaviour of invading their privacy as a fan remarked, "Why don't you leave them.alone."</p><p>Another wrote, "She doesn’t wana get clicked… and they click her even more wow."</p><p>The rumours of Ibrahim and Palak's relationship began back in December 2022.</p><p>While Ibrahim had previously called Palak "a good friend", Palak had insisted on maintaining focus on her work rather than personal life.</p>